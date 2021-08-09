Cremated ashes were stolen during a home burglary

CUERO, Texas – Last week, someone broke into a Cuero family home. The home was vacant at the time. The crime happened sometime last Wednesday to Thursday morning. The thieves took a small cardboard box containing the ashes of a family member. The family was waiting on an urn and a headstone to arrive to have a burial ceremony. The family says other random items were stolen like crystal glassware, a guitar, a trumpet and a sentry safe. Although, televisions and speakers were left behind.