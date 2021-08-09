Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Hires Desiree Reed-Francois From UNLV As AD

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (AP) – Missouri hired UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to be its next AD. Reed-Francois, who has been at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago. She will become the second woman to be hired as an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the first at one of the league’s 13 public schools. Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC’s lone private school, last year.

Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Five things to know about new Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois

Missouri announced Desiree Reed-Francois on Sunday as its next athletic director. Reed-Francois will become the first female athletic director in school history, making the switch to Columbia after four years leading the UNLV athletic department. Here are five things to know about Reed-Francois as she takes the Tigers' helm:. Reed-Francois...
Columbia, MOKOMU

Desiree Reed-Francois confirmed as new MU athletic director

COLUMBIA − Desiree Reed-Francois has officially signed on as MU's new athletic director. Her term as athletic director will officially begin on Aug. 15, 2021 and run through June 30, 2027. She'll be the first woman to lead the MU Athletic Department on a full-time basis and the second woman to serve as an athletic director in the SEC.
College Sportsreviewjournal.com

Graney: Desiree Reed-Francois lands Power 5 job she so coveted

There is a reason UNLV athletic director Desiree-Reed Francois was listed among candidates for essentially all Power Five openings the past year or so. Reed-Francois is off to Missouri of the Southeastern Conference, becoming the first woman and person of color to serve as the university’s athletic director in a full-time capacity.
CollegesKansas City Star

Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois could earn up to $1 million annually: Contract details

The University of Missouri will pay new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois at least $950,000 annually if she completes her five-year contract. Reed-Francois, hired Sunday, will earn a base salary of $550,000 as well as $250,000 per year for speaking appearances, radio/television shows and speaking and marketing events, according to details outlined in her job offer letter released by the university. The university’s Board of Curators approved Reed-Francois’ contract by a unanimous vote Tuesday.
Columbia, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

New Mizzou AD Reed-Francois, an 'amazing leader' at UNLV, driven to serve

COLUMBIA, Mo. — You can hear Jenny Ruiz-Williams’ heartache through the phone. She’s the women’s soccer coach at UNLV. She’s sad her boss is moving to Missouri. But she’s thrilled for Desiree Reed-Francois and happy for Mizzou. “I cannot say anything but amazing, riveting things about her,” Ruiz-Williams said in...
Basketballchatsports.com

PODCAST: RockMNation welcomes new Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. In this episode we talk all about Mizzou’s new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois and what it means for athletics, and more specifically, Cuonzo Martin and the basketball program. Episode Breakdown:. 00:00 - 01:20 - Welcome back...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou introduces Desiree Reed-Francois as new AD: 'Challenge accepted'

The leadership at the University of Missouri introduced new athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois on Wednesday at a press conference where she outlined her vision for the program. When she stepped to the podium after previous leaders welcomed her, she said, “Challenge accepted.”. Reed-Francois, who has been AD at UNLV since...
NFLScarlet Nation

A brother, a son and the family that led Desiree Reed-Francois to Mizzou

Desiree Reed-Francois answered the phone on Friday. Her first thought was, “Is this real?” Her second thought was, “I have to go get some high heels.”. On the other end was Parker Executive Search Firm, asking Reed-Francois to fly from Las Vegas to St. Louis on Sunday to interview for Missouri’s Director of Athletics job. She knew immediately she was taking the interview. She also knew immediately she couldn’t tell her son.
