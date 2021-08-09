Missouri Hires Desiree Reed-Francois From UNLV As AD

Las Vegas (AP) – Missouri hired UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to be its next AD. Reed-Francois, who has been at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago. She will become the second woman to be hired as an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the first at one of the league’s 13 public schools. Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC’s lone private school, last year.