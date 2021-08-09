U.N. Climate Report Raises Stakes For Columbus Sustainability Efforts
Columbus City leaders say the latest U.N. climate report bolsters the case for local efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The report, from the intergovernmental panel on climate change, paints a bleak portrait for the coming decades, with extreme weather events like heatwaves and rain growing in frequency and intensity. But the researchers also insist we can avoid the worst outcomes by moving to net zero emissions by 2050.news.wosu.org
