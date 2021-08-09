Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

U.N. Climate Report Raises Stakes For Columbus Sustainability Efforts

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wosu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus City leaders say the latest U.N. climate report bolsters the case for local efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The report, from the intergovernmental panel on climate change, paints a bleak portrait for the coming decades, with extreme weather events like heatwaves and rain growing in frequency and intensity. But the researchers also insist we can avoid the worst outcomes by moving to net zero emissions by 2050.

news.wosu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Infrastructure#Renewable Energy#U N#Aep Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos

President Biden on Monday stood by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan while also acknowledging it descended into chaos faster than he expected and accepting some responsibility for the current situation. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System."
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban's Afghanistan takeover raises big questions for U.S. security chiefs

The Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive across Afghanistan has placed intense pressure on the American security establishment to explain the rout of the Afghan Army, which the U.S. spent billions to train and equip in a war that cost thousands of American lives. The Taliban, a force of some 75,000 militants, overwhelmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy