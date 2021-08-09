Cancel
Stratford referee hurt when a volleyball stand broke in Newtown has suit denied in Appellate Court

By Rob Ryser
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTOWN — A veteran volleyball referee from Stratford who fell from an officiating stand that “opened up like a trap door” has had his lawsuit denied in Appellate Court. The reason: Newtown has broad protection that shields employees from most liability when they use their discretion, and the referee didn’t fit the narrow category of a person entitled to special protection under that doctrine, according to court papers.

