Report: Luis Rojas' job safe despite Mets' free fall

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas’ job is safe despite the team’s second-half plunge, the New York Post reported Monday.

The Mets (56-55), who ended the first half in first place in the National League East, have lost four in a row and seven of eight to drop into third place in the division. The idle Mets are now 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies, who just swept New York over the weekend.

The Mets begin a three-game homestand against the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Mets owner Steve Cohen is not holding Rojas responsible for the tailspin, per the report. Further, Cohen doesn’t believe in firing the manager to shake up a team.

Rojas, 39, is in his second season as the Mets’ skipper. He’s 82-89 so far.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Related
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Luis Rojas makes right call with crucial Mets meeting

Luis Rojas held a meeting for his Mets on Wednesday afternoon to remind them that everything is fine. The meeting was sparked by the reality that everything is not fine. Just being playful here. The Mets’ skipper hardly sounded like a man in denial as he shared details of what he told his players. Instead, Rojas explained, he strove to remind them that they’ve come a long way just to get here, their 89th straight day atop the National League East, and therefore they can overcome the funk that has fallen upon them in the dog days of August.
MLBSacramento Bee

Luis Rojas calls team meeting after Mets lose 5 of last 6 games; Edwin Diaz on paternity leave

Be more aggressive. Have fun. Trust the process. Those are just some of the things Mets manager Luis Rojas told his players when he called a team meeting in Miami on Wednesday. The Mets entered the day having lost five of their last six games, including three consecutive defeats, with their first-place lead diminished to 1.5 games for the first time since May 23. “We have the ability to bounce back in these situations,” Rojas said. “That’s the identity that we started in spring training.”
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Manager Luis Rojas Calls Much-Needed Team Meeting

With the Mets gasping for air on Wednesday, having lost five of their last six games, manager Luis Rojas held a much-needed team meeting earlier this afternoon, ahead of their matchup with the Marlins. According to Rojas, the Mets took the time to re-connect with each other and get back...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets’ Luis Rojas not thinking about his job security

PHILADELPHIA — If Luis Rojas is starting to feel his seat getting warm, he isn’t about to admit it. After the Mets lost 5-3 to the Phillies on Saturday for their 14th defeat in 23 games since the All-Star break, to fall 1 ½ games behind Philadelphia in the NL East race, the manager was asked if he was concerned about his job security.
MLBaudacy.com

Luis Rojas doesn't sense frustration mounting during Mets skid

The Mets seemed to be letting out some frustration from the past week on Tuesday night, with Luis Rojas getting ejected and Javy Baez needing to be restrained by teammates in the span of one inning. Rojas, who was tossed in the seventh before Baez went after Marlins pitcher Richard...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB rumors: Summer swoon won’t cost Mets’ Luis Rojas his job, report says

Luis Rojas is safe ... for now. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports the New York Mets have no plans to fire their manager, despite a summer slide which has seen them lose seven of their last eight games.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: Rojas Chides Fans, Cohen’s Pep Talk, Not The Right Message

Mets manager Luis Rojas touched the third-rail with Mets fans, loyal and true always. Then Cohen shows up for a misguided pep talk – Oh, my…. No big revelation, the Mets suck at the moment. There’s no need to expand on that. Nor should it be any surprise that Mets...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...

