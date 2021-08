Newswise — While it is the least common of the main types of skin cancer, melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. The sooner it is detected, the better. Skin self-exams—in a well-lit room and in front of a full-length mirror as well as with a hand mirror for hard-to-see areas—are important and should be done at least once a month. It is best, however, to have your skin examined by a medical provider, especially if you see a blemish that’s concerning.