Texas State

Austin judge blocks arrests of Texas Democrats

Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 7 days ago

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan)(AP/Eric Gay

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) State District Judge Brad Urrutia of Travis County signed a temporary restraining order blocking the arrest of Texas Democrats.

Judge Urrutia signed the order Sunday, which restricts Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from detaining or confining a Texas Democrat moving within Texas, according to Spectrum News.

The order also prevents the governor and speaker from insuring a warrant or commanding law enforcement to arrest the lawmakers in order to have them be in attendance.

“No matter what the governor or speaker have said, it is a fundamental principle in this country that no one has the power to arrest their political opponents. That is why this action had to be filed,” said Attorney Samuel E. Bassett, one of the attorneys representing the 19 House Democrats who sued.

The order expires in 14 days unless extended. Another hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 20.

A spokesman for Phelan, Enrique Marquez, said as of Monday morning the speaker’s office had not yet been notified of the suit.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office invoked the separation of powers in a statement, per Spectrum News.

“The ruling by the Travis County judge is contrary to the Texas Constitution and violates the separation of powers between the different branches of government," said Renae Eze, a spokeswoman for Gov. Abbott. "We are confident that this overstep will be overturned. Texas Democrats need to stop the charades and get back to work.”

