Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City unveils $3M plan to restore Satchel Paige house

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etxxC_0bMZU3c500
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A $3 million renovation plan for the fire-damaged former home of baseball great Leroy “Satchel” Paige in Kansas City, Missouri, was unveiled Monday on the 50th anniversary of his entry to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

If the project was a baseball game, “we’re in the first inning,” Vincent Gauthier, managing developer of Pitch Perfect KC, said at a news conference. Some of the possible features include a coffee shop, event and meeting space, and a bakery, the Kansas City Star reported.

The project will celebrate Paige’s legacy as a ballplayer in the Negro Leagues. He became famous striking out white major leaguers before Black athletes were allowed into the Major Leagues. By the time he got into the majors, his career was winding down.

“This is a great day for our family and our neighborhood,” said Paige’s daughter, Pam O’Neal.

When many public accommodations were still segregated in the 1950s, some of America’s greatest Black athletes and Black musicians would gather to relax at the five-bedroom, 3,672-square-foot house. Paige would cook them gumbo or one of his other specialties.

The city bought the house, which has been vacant for 30 years, after it was severely damaged in a 2018 arson fire.

Comments / 10

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Satchel Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#3m#Ap#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Pitch Perfect Kc#The Kansas City Star#The Major Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Illinois panel announces new 464 area code for 708 region

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s southern suburbs will receive a new telephone are code in the coming months to meet the demand for new telephone numbers. The 464 area code will overlay the 708 area code, the Illinois Commerce Commission said Monday. The 464 area code will be available only when all assignable prefixes in the 708 code have been exhausted, the panel said. That’s not expected to occur until January.

Comments / 10

Community Policy