Man who shot at four Cass County deputies in 2020 sentenced

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A man who shot at four Cass County Sheriff’s deputies in January 2020 was sentenced Monday to 18 to 32 years in prison.

Paul Warner, 37, pleaded no contest in March to six charges arising from the confrontation at his home between Louisville and Plattsmouth. In exchange for the plea, 23 counts were dropped.

Deputies were called to the home after a woman reported her husband had attempted suicide, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said at the time that as deputies talked to the woman, Warner entered the home through a back door, opened the front door and began firing at the deputies. No deputies were injured.

Warner’s attorney argued Monday that his plea should be withdrawn, citing a psychiatric report that found Warner was insane at the time of the shooting. Warner testified he did not recall the shooting or most of its aftermath.

But Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm noted the plea agreement documents explicitly waived Warner’s right to a defense by insanity.