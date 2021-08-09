Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, NE

Man who shot at four Cass County deputies in 2020 sentenced

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A man who shot at four Cass County Sheriff’s deputies in January 2020 was sentenced Monday to 18 to 32 years in prison.

Paul Warner, 37, pleaded no contest in March to six charges arising from the confrontation at his home between Louisville and Plattsmouth. In exchange for the plea, 23 counts were dropped.

Deputies were called to the home after a woman reported her husband had attempted suicide, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said at the time that as deputies talked to the woman, Warner entered the home through a back door, opened the front door and began firing at the deputies. No deputies were injured.

Warner’s attorney argued Monday that his plea should be withdrawn, citing a psychiatric report that found Warner was insane at the time of the shooting. Warner testified he did not recall the shooting or most of its aftermath.

But Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm noted the plea agreement documents explicitly waived Warner’s right to a defense by insanity.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plattsmouth, NE
Plattsmouth, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, NE
Cass County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Cass County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#Cass County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Michigan sheriff refuses to name suspect in deputy’s slaying

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy during a pursuit in southwestern Michigan had been involved in a car chase with another law enforcement agency earlier the same day, authorities said Monday. Speaking at a news conference, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller declined...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Police announce arrest of brother in death of Creston man

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested the brother of a Creston man whose body was found last month in rural Adair County. Police arrested Dustin Seley, 43, of Creston, in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter, who was reported missing to Creston police on June 20, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Monday in a news release.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Investigators: Georgia man threatens to shoot judge in video

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta man has been arrested for threatening on a social media video to shoot a Georgia judge. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Micquel Deandre Gay on Monday, local news outlets report. Investigators said Gay posted a 24-minute video claiming he would shoot a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge who denied Gay’s motion to end his probation.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged with kidnapping, killing of Atlanta bartender

ATLANTA (AP) — A man injured in a chase while fleeing from police has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of an Atlanta bartender. Atlanta police filed charges Sunday against DeMarcus Brinkley in the death of Mariam Abdulrab. Investigators say Brinkley kidnapped Abdulrab at gunpoint as she was returning home early Friday from her bartending job at the Revery VR Bar. Later that morning, police found Abdulrab dead from a gunshot.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Canoeists body recovered from lake after 4-day search

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing 21-year-old canoeist was recovered from a lake Monday after a four-day search. WDIO-TV reports Philip Poulose, of Roseville, and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake on Thursday when strong winds and waves started to swamp their canoe. Officials...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Idaho man electrocuted after jumping on power transformer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a prepared statement the man died from the electrocution. Police and firefighters were sent to Idaho Falls Power shortly before midnight for a report of someone climbing on a water tower on the municipal utility’s property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy