Police: Suspect fatally shot dog during motel break-in

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A father and son broke into an Alabama motel room and fatally shot the victim’s dog, prompting an hourslong standoff with one of the suspects, authorities said.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement that suspect Wade Alan Christian, 43, shot the dog after it bit his son, Carson Christian, during the break-in.

Police quickly apprehended the 18-year-old but his father barricaded himself inside a second-floor room, WVTM-TV reported. Officers used teargas to force him out, and he was taken into custody about four hours after 911 was called.

Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said the unidentified woman who owned the dog was safely out of the room shortly after the incident began, according to AL.com. Other than Carson Christian’s dog-bite injury, there were no other injuries reported.

Christian and his son were charged with first-degree burglary. Police expect them to face additional charges.