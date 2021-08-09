Cancel
Lewiston, ID

One dies in Lewiston apartment building fire

The Associated Press
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Fire officials said one person died and four were injured in a fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment building in Lewiston Sunday afternoon.

The Lewiston Tribune reports fire crews were dispatched to the fire just before 2 p.m. after someone reported that several people were trapped on the second floor of the building.

The first fire engine arrived within four minutes, and crews used a ladder to rescue two people from one apartment on the second floor. Another person was found in the other second-floor apartment, but did not survive. Officials declined to release any additional information about the person who died.

Four people were taken by ambulance or walked to a nearby hospital after the fire, and three of them were treated and released.

The apartment building was destroyed by the fire, which remains under investigation.

