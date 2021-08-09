Oklahoma City teen, grandmother shot dead; teen in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 16-year-old boy and his grandmother were shot dead over the weekend, and another teen is in custody suspected of the killings, police said Monday.

Police responding to a report of shots fired on Saturday found Ramon Sosa, 16, dead at a house on the city’s south side, Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

Officers tracked the suspect’s vehicle and found Sosa’s grandmother, 52-year-old Angela Sosa, dead inside, Quirk said. The 16-year-old suspect fled on foot and was later apprehended trying to hide in the Oklahoma River, police said. The teen was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder, but Oklahoma County court records don’t indicate that formal charges have been filed.

Quirk said Ramon and Angela Sosa arrived together at the house Saturday, and the two teenagers got into an altercation before Ramon Sosa was shot and killed. Quirk said detectives are still trying to determine what sparked the altercation.

The killings are Oklahoma City’s 51st and 52nd homicides of 2021, police said.