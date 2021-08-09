Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado man pleads guilty to role in US Capitol riot

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building that disrupted the certification of the presidential election.

The Gazette reports Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty Monday to demonstrating inside the Capitol. He reportedly bragged on social media that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and sent someone a photo of himself as proof. The person sent the photo to the FBI, according to court documents.

The photo shows Croy and another man posing with a bust of Abraham Lincoln located around the Small House Rotunda in the Capitol’s south wing.

Investigators say Croy also sent the person video from inside the Capitol. The person told agents Croy had a Twitter account that included posts about traveling to Washington, D.C., and investigators were also able to access records that showed Croy’s phone was in the Capitol on the day of the riot, according to an arrest affidavit.

Croy faces up to six months in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 15.

