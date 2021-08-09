Chucky Thompson, producer behind hits by Usher, Mary J. Blige, and the Notorious B.I.G., dies

Farewell to Biz Markie — the beloved rapper passed away in hospice care on July 17 at the age of 57 after suffering from type 2 diabetes. In June 2021, rumors swirled that the popular emcee had died. However, his representative made a statement that Biz — whose birth name was Marcel Hall — suffered a stroke and was admitted into hospice. Biz was best known for his beat box skills and his hit single, “Just A Friend.” Born in Harlem, he grew up on Long Island, and was affectionately known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop.” Said LL Cool J on a video he posted on social media, “I’m glad we got to do what we got to do towards the game. Love you Bro.” Our condolences go out to Biz’s wife and his family. In other sad news, according to TMZ, Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie tragically died of an alleged drug overdose while celebrating her 61 birthday on July 18 in Oakland, California, after suffering a relapse …..