Chucky Thompson, producer behind hits by Usher, Mary J. Blige, and the Notorious B.I.G., dies

By Jolie Lash
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChucky Thompson, one of the producers who was part of Bad Boy Entertainment's in-house team in the 1990s (also known as Puffy's Bad Boy Hitmen), has died after a reported battle with COVID-19. "It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," his...

Derek Fisher and former VH1 “Basketball Wives” cast member Gloria Govan got married

Farewell to Biz Markie — the beloved rapper passed away in hospice care on July 17 at the age of 57 after suffering from type 2 diabetes. In June 2021, rumors swirled that the popular emcee had died. However, his representative made a statement that Biz — whose birth name was Marcel Hall — suffered a stroke and was admitted into hospice. Biz was best known for his beat box skills and his hit single, “Just A Friend.” Born in Harlem, he grew up on Long Island, and was affectionately known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop.” Said LL Cool J on a video he posted on social media, “I’m glad we got to do what we got to do towards the game. Love you Bro.” Our condolences go out to Biz’s wife and his family. In other sad news, according to TMZ, Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie tragically died of an alleged drug overdose while celebrating her 61 birthday on July 18 in Oakland, California, after suffering a relapse …..
Hitmen Producer Chucky Thompson Reportedly Passed Away Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bad Boy Records Chucky Thompson, who was apart of Hitmen’s team of producers, reportedly passed away. Tamar Juda, a rep for Thompson, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with Complex. “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” the statement read. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”
Pitchfork

Chucky Thompson, One of Bad Boy’s “Hitmen,” Dies at 53

Chucky Thompson—the hip-hop, R&B, and pop producer best known for his work with Bad Boy Records—has died, AllHipHop and Billboard report. He was 53 years old. As a member of Bad Boy’s in-house production team the Hitmen, he was responsible for some of ’90s hip-hop and R&B’s biggest hits, including the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” and Faith Evans’ “You Used to Love Me.” The producer Young Guru first shared the news of Thompson’s death on social media, before Thompson’s publicist Tamar Juda also confirmed the news to Pitchfork.
R&B Snippets: R. Kelly,

R. KELLY REQUESTS TO HAVE STD CHARGES DROPPED: According to Complex, R.Kelly's lawyers has filed legal documents to have charges that claim he knowingly exposed two people to herpes thrown out. The singer's legal team has argued that herpes doesn't meet the definition of a sexually transmitted infection as laid out by the New York State Department of Health, and therefore charges should be dropped. Thomas Farinella, a lawyer for Kelly, wrote, “To allow the government to move forward with those counts would be to allow a clear mischaracterization and interpretation of the application of the statute, considering the statute clearly does not incorporate herpes.” Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that hundreds of potential jurors appeared in the Brooklyn federal courthouse yesterday (August 9th), with twelve jurors and six alternates expected to be picked for the forthcoming trial.
Cleveland.com

Mary J. Blige breaks down her career highlights

Mary J. Blige takes us through her storied singing and acting career, breaking down her albums ‘What’s the 411?,’ ‘My Life,’ ‘No More Drama,’ and ‘Strength of a Woman.’ Mary also talks about her various movie and tv roles, from ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to ‘Respect.’ Mary J. Blige’s My Life is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Young Guru Reveals Bad Boy Producer Chucky Thompson Has Died

Young Guru is mourning the loss of Bad Boy Records producer Chucky Thompson. On Monday (August 9), Guru shared an Instagram photo of himself sitting next to Thompson and poured his grief onto the page. “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” he wrote. “I...
The Independent

‘I made it out’: How Nas escaped poverty and violence to become hip-hop’s greatest rapper

It’s been nearly 30 years since Illmatic dropped out of the projects of Queensbridge and set the standard for all to follow. Most of today’s hip-hop chart toppers – Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Polo G – were not even alive when a 20-year-old Nasir Jones, the son of the great jazz cornetist Olu Dara, made rap fans succumb to his nihilistic poetry, multisyllabic rhymes and street philosophy.This Friday sees the release of King’s Disease 2, his 13th solo studio album, which comes in the same year that he won his first Grammy Award – surely a nod to the...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Mary J. Blige Blazes InStyle Magazine

The Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul serves regal on the cover of InStyle Magazine‘s September issue. Styling and profiling, the superstar shines in the stunning shoot which was lensed by AB+DM. The feature celebrates the luminosity of Blige’s career, which continues to grow from strength to strength. As well as growing music...
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Reveals What She Refused To Give Up For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Role

As Mary J. Blige resumes reign over the Tejada Drug Organization in her role as Monet Tejada in season two of Power Book II: Ghost, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul opened up about what really differentiates her from her fictional character—and it’s all about the hair. “I didn’t want blond hair, because that’s my s**t,” asserted the Starz actress in a new interview with InStyle magazine. The nine-time Grammy Award winner has been setting hair trends since the beginning of her nearly 30-year-long career, and there’s no denying that her preferred hue of choice. So, when deciding on Monet’s image, it was Blige...
Celebritiesmyv949.com

Legendary Producer Chucky Thompson Passes Away At The Age Of 53

Roommates, we are sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of legendary producer Chucky Thompson, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 53. According to Variety, news of his passing was shared by Young Guru on Monday, and the condolences from industry greats started to pour in after. Guru said, “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one.”
Hip Hoprockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Chucky Thompson, famed hip hop Bad Boy producer, dead at 53

Chucky Thompson, a producer for Bad Boy who worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop and R & B including Notorious B.I.G., Nas and Mary J. Blige has died. He was 53. His publicist, Tamar Juda, confirmed the news to CNN on Tuesday. No cause of death was shared.
MusicBillboard

Sean 'Love' Combs Says He's Launching An 'All R&B Label'

Sean Combs – now going by Love after moving on from the Puffy, Puff Daddy and Diddy monikers – made a big announcement in his Vanity Fair September issue cover story: the music mogul intends to launch an "all R&B label." "I'm coming back to music, you know?" Combs told...

