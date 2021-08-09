Cancel
Memphis, TN

Supermarket guard charged with killing man during argument

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A security guard at a Tennessee supermarket has been charged with killing a man during an argument about loud music coming from the man’s car, police said.

Gregory Livingston was working at a Kroger supermarket in Memphis when he got into an argument with Alvin Motley at the supermarket’s gas station on Saturday, police said in an affidavit.

Motley had a beer can in one hand and a lit cigarette in the other as he walked toward Livingston and said, “let’s talk like men,” police said.

Livingston then drew a handgun and shot Motley in the chest, police said. Motley, who did not have a gun, died on the scene, police said. Livingston is white, Motley was Black.

Livingston has been charged with second-degree murder. Online court records did not show if Livingston had a lawyer to speak about the charges Monday.

Livingston is a former police officer in Horn Lake, Mississippi, a spokeswoman with that city’s department told WMC-TV. Motley’s sister said he was an aspiring actor, entertainer and radio personality.

