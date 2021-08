For the last 12 seasons, Tuukka Rask has been the main guy in the net for the Boston Bruins. He has won 306 games during his 14 total seasons with the Black and Gold, but following their elimination from the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, the 34-year-old’s contract expired. He recently underwent surgery for a torn hip labrum that he played the second half of the 2020-21 regular season and postseason with, while there are questions as to whether he returns for a 15th season.