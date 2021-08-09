Cancel
Street Movies! outdoor screening series returns for 24th season

westphillylocal.com
 7 days ago

Screenings will be held in West Kensington, West Philly, West Oak Lane, Lawnside, Southwest Philly, Hawthorne, North Philly, and South Philly. Live performances start at 8:00 p.m., followed by a presentation of short films at 8:30 p.m. Performers include Sonic Liberation Front, Instituto de Puertorriqueño Música, Max Swan, SNACKTIME Philly, Bethlehem and Sad Patrick, Monnette Sudler, and Alfie Pollitt.

