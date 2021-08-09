Street Movies! outdoor screening series returns for 24th season

This Westchester Family Scoop is sponsored by Cross Country Center. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More. Once again, Cross County Center is bringing free, fun entertainment to Westchester County families! This August, Cross County Center, located in Yonkers, NY is hosting FREE outdoor movies, on The Green, in the center of the mall. All are invited to bring their chairs and blankets to the green lawn for classic films including “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on August 11th, “Dirty Dancing” on August 18th and “Jurassic Park” on August 25th. The movies begin at sundown, around 8pm. Before the movies begin guests can visit one of the many casual eateries at the center, including Shake Shack, Carvel, Panera Bread and Chipotle, for a pre-movie meal. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for new store announcements, events and special savings. Cross County Center has free parking, year-round and is conveniently located at the junction of the NYS Thruway and Cross County Parkway in southern Westchester County, NY.