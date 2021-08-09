Gada C. Sybert, 72, of Lebanon, died Thursday evening, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Research Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. She is survived by her husband Steven Sybert of the home; one son, Chad Stamm and his wife Barbara of Lebanon; two stepsons, Marshal Sybert of Clarksville, Tenn., and William Sybert of Lebanon; a stepdaughter, Laura Marquart and her husband Pat of Kaiser; two sisters, Delores Cunningham and her husband Tom of Bunker Hill, Ill., and Elsie Gibson of Paragold, Ark.; 11 grandchildren, Brittany Stamm, Megan Campbell and her husband Sam, Jarid Lesmeister and her husband Nickolas, Lonnie Cravens, James Metzger and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Williams and his wife Nicole, Jessica Davis and her husband Aaron, Chloe’ Sybert, Madeleine E. Sybert, Caden James Sybert, and Vincent Sybert; and 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.