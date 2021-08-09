Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, MO

GADA C. SYBERT

Laclede Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGada C. Sybert, 72, of Lebanon, died Thursday evening, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Research Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. She is survived by her husband Steven Sybert of the home; one son, Chad Stamm and his wife Barbara of Lebanon; two stepsons, Marshal Sybert of Clarksville, Tenn., and William Sybert of Lebanon; a stepdaughter, Laura Marquart and her husband Pat of Kaiser; two sisters, Delores Cunningham and her husband Tom of Bunker Hill, Ill., and Elsie Gibson of Paragold, Ark.; 11 grandchildren, Brittany Stamm, Megan Campbell and her husband Sam, Jarid Lesmeister and her husband Nickolas, Lonnie Cravens, James Metzger and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Williams and his wife Nicole, Jessica Davis and her husband Aaron, Chloe’ Sybert, Madeleine E. Sybert, Caden James Sybert, and Vincent Sybert; and 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
State
Kansas State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Lebanon, MO
Obituaries
State
Montana State
City
Kaiser, MO
City
Clarksville, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Metzger
Person
Megan Campbell
Person
Jessica Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Research Hospital#Holman Howe Funeral Home#St Labre Indian School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos

President Biden on Monday stood by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan while also acknowledging it descended into chaos faster than he expected and accepting some responsibility for the current situation. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System."
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban's Afghanistan takeover raises big questions for U.S. security chiefs

The Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive across Afghanistan has placed intense pressure on the American security establishment to explain the rout of the Afghan Army, which the U.S. spent billions to train and equip in a war that cost thousands of American lives. The Taliban, a force of some 75,000 militants, overwhelmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy