Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Issues Warnings At Two Beaches

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach-goers were advised Monday of potentially hazardous water conditions at two Los Angeles County beaches. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

