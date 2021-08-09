Michigan Football: 4 things that must happen in the 2021 season

The Michigan football season kicks off in just under a month and Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines certainly have something to prove. This isn’t going to be one of those off-season hype articles that so many of us have gotten used to reading between the months of February and September year after year. Of course, we should all be excited about the upcoming season, but the Michigan football program is in an interesting spot right now as we head into year seven of the Jim Harbaugh Era.