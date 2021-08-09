The Philly Fitness Studios That Closed During the Coronavirus Pandemic

To all the gyms we’ve loved before, we miss you. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Philly’s fitness industry — like so many others — has had to pivot again and again in the hopes of staying afloat. Sadly, some had to permanently shut their doors over the course of this past year. Below, we pay homage to the local fitness studios that have closed, and whose lasting impact on our community will never be forgotten.