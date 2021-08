Elastec Inc. announced today that Mark Hilliard has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Hilliard will assume responsibilities on August 1st. Retiring CEO, Jeff Bohleber, will enjoy semi-retirement and retain a part-time position as Chief Financial Officer. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Mark for the past five years and I’ve found his judgement in business to be excellent. His ability to absorb Elastec’s products and processes and his implementation of new procedures improved productivity and quality. His vast prior experience coupled with this knowledge will help Elastec grow to the next level.” said Bohleber.