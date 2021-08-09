Cancel
Florida radio host dies of COVID after calling it a ‘scam-demic’

By Tribune Media Services
He called coronavirus a “scam-demic” and now Dick Farrel is dead of the disease. The former Newsmax commentator and veteran radio host died of COVID-19 complications at age 65 last Wednesday. On one of his many inflammatory social media posts, the outspoken anti-vaxxer famously called the country’s leading infectious disease...

