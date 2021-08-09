Florida radio host dies of COVID after calling it a ‘scam-demic’

Just days after the tragic murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, two white Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives, moved by the video that moved us all, separately reached out to two Black Democrats to, they said, gain a better understanding of what it said about America and how it impacted their Black colleagues. They also wondered if there was anything they could do—together. Less than three weeks later the initial four convened several white Republicans and Black Democrats at a Montgomery Baptist church for what was “raw”, emotional gathering. What emerged were the seeds of a unique, unprecedented—and potentially seismic—bipartisan alliance that quietly but effectively got several bills passed that could benefit urban and rural (read: Black and white) in new, potentially profound ways. In this Part 2, AL.com columnists Cameron Smith and Roy S. Johnson, who often espouse differing political views, reveal how they got it done and if it might hang together and lead to a shocking, new bipartisanship effort in Montgomery.