Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 149 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms near Joshua Tree National Park. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flooded washes along Indian Cove road as well as parts of Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Twentynine Palms.