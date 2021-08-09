Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Exploring Antarctica’s Upside-Down World

By Douglas Fox
Atlas Obscura
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and sustainability powered by the California Academy of Sciences. At 3 a.m. on December 31, 2019, the clouds hung low over Thwaites Ice Shelf, on the remote coast of Antarctica. A line of small tents reached into the distance, each flanked by a windbreak of snow blocks, though the air was still. The wan light left no shadows, and no clear horizon between the sky and the white plain that stretched out in all directions.

api.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Water#West Antarctica#Biographic#The Thwaites Ice Shelf#Oregon State University#The University Of Hawaii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Earth ScienceScience Daily

The Arctic Ocean’s deep past provides clues to its imminent future

As the North Pole, the Arctic Ocean, and the surrounding Arctic land warm rapidly, scientists are racing to understand the warming's effects on Arctic ecosystems. With shrinking sea ice, more light reaches the surface of the Arctic Ocean. Some have predicted that this will lead to more plankton, which in turn would support fish and other animals.
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Alaska StatePosted by
ScienceAlert

Rare Natural Event in Alaska Sees 3 Volcanoes Erupting at The Same Time

Three volcanoes in the Alaskan chain of Aleutian islands are currently erupting, and two others are rumbling with disquiet. According to a report by NBC, it's been at least seven years since three Aleutian volcanoes erupted simultaneously. This increased volcanic activity, at this point, is not causing any disruptions, but it is an interesting situation; since volcanoes can be unpredictable, scientists are keeping a careful watch. The Great Sitkin volcano, Mount Pavlof, and the Semisopochnoi volcano are all at an orange volcano alert level as of Sunday 15 August, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. This means that eruptions are currently underway, but...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
TravelRefinery29

Travel Diaries: How A Matchmaker Explores The World

Welcome to Refinery29’s Travel Diaries, a place where we find out the how, the why, and the where people are exploring now that the world is opening up again. In their answers to 29 questions, diarists will reveal their unique — and often a little offbeat — travel habits, stories, and hacks, from their bucket list destinations to their must-have road trip munchies to the wildest thing that ever happened to them while on a vacation. Buckle up, because we're inviting you along for the ride.
EnvironmentDiscover Mag

Saved by Summer Snow

This false color view of Greenland near Nuuk was acquired by the Sentinel 2 satellite on July 29, a day after the island's giant ice sheet experienced a massive episode of surface melting. In the image, the ice sheet is to the right, and dark blue indicates liquid water. (Credit: Modified Copernicus Sentinel data processed by Tom Yulsman via EO Browser)
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

Can "Refreezing" Arctic Ice Reverse the Effects of Climate Change?

Is it possible to reverse the effects of climate change? Scientists are looking for strategies to reverse environmental harm as climate change increases. Professor Sir David King speaks with Gideon Rachman on the spate of environmental calamities that have struck the world this summer. With the IPCC report this week...
Earth ScienceSFGate

Scientists expected thawing wetlands in Siberia's permafrost. What they found is 'much more dangerous.'

Scientists have long been worried about what many call "the methane bomb" - the potentially catastrophic release of methane from thawing wetlands in Siberia's permafrost. But now a study by three geologists says that a heat wave in 2020 has revealed a surge in methane emissions "potentially in much higher amounts" from a different source: thawing rock formations in the Arctic permafrost.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Five Rare Fish Under the Sea

When I first took up snorkeling about five years ago, like many I was dreaming of far-off locales in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, daydreaming about long, sun-drenched,(somehow magically affordable) vacations to Greece and Barbados and the Antilles. And of course, I was already mentally planning my trip to Australia...
ScienceLebanon-Express

How a volcano and flaming red sunsets led an amateur scientist in Hawaii to discover jet streams

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) On the evening of Sept. 5, 1883, people in Honolulu witnessed a spectacular sunset followed by a period of extended twilight described as a “singular lurid after sunset glow.” There were no signs of anything else out of the ordinary, but these exceptional twilight glows returned each morning and evening over the following weeks.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Did the Moon Ever Have a Magnetosphere?

In a few years, NASA will be sending astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Era (1969-1972). As part of the Artemis Program, the long-term goal is to create the necessary infrastructure for a “sustained program of lunar exploration.” The opportunities this will present for lunar research are profound and will likely result in new discoveries about the formation and evolution of the Moon.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster

July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Sri Lanka said workers in a man's back yard made a stunning discovery -- the world's largest star sapphire cluster. Local authorities in the Ratnapura area said the stone, known as the Serendipity Sapphire, was found by workers digging a well in the back yard of a man identified only by the surname Gamage.
SocietyPosted by
InsideHook

When Society Collapses, You’ll Want to Live In These Five Places

There’s a good reason billionaires are moving to New Zealand — if we reach end-of-times, it’s essentially one of five places that you could possibly eke out a semi-normal existence. That’s the conclusion reached by researchers Nick King and Aled Jones in the science journal Sustainability. Their study, “An Analysis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy