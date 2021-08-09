Cancel
California, PA

14-year-old becomes youngest to swim length of Lake Tahoe

By Tahoe Daily Tribune
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 14-year-old California boy has become the youngest person to swim the entire 21.3-mile length of Lake Tahoe and complete the alpine lake’s Triple Crown. The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports James Savage of Los Banos completed the trip in 12 hours on Aug. 1. He swam from South Lake Tahoe, California, to the Nevada town of Incline Village. He earlier completed the other two legs of the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown, all 10 miles or longer. Savage and his mother, Jillian, agreed the physical training for the swim was easier than the mental endurance. But she says she never doubted he'd complete the trip.

www.wcn247.com

