The greatest trick Adam Sandler ever pulled was getting major Hollywood studios to finance vacation trips for him and his professional family to the likes of Hawaii (50 First Dates), Africa (Blended), rural Massachusetts (Grown Ups) and the ’80s (The Wedding Singer) under the guise of “moviemaking,” often without any evidence of a script. The Adam Sandler Method, it turns out, was actually the ideal framework for COVID-19 shooting as well. Take a containable ensemble of actors, preferably with some familiarity with each other and/or the creative team. Descend on an equally contained location, preferably one where people are happy to...