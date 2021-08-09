Marvel creators discuss how they broke the MCU’s canon for What If…? (exclusive)
The Marvel Studios canon as we know it is about to be turned upside down, and that’s because What If…? is set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The new animated series is loosely adapted from the What If comics run, but the basic premise is a free-for-all when it comes to telling new tales based on the MCU canon. Some of the episodes teased ranged from a story about Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, to what would happen in outer space if T’Challa were to become Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill.dorksideoftheforce.com
Comments / 0