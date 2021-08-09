Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Epic adds remote telehealth exams to EHR

By Jackie Drees
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic expanded the integration of TytoCare's portable patient examination device and virtual care offerings within its EHR system, the Verona, Wis.-based company said Aug. 9. With the new integration, all healthcare organizations that use both Epic and TytoCare can offer patients the ability to log into Epic's MyChart patient portal to access TytoCare's services. TytoCare is using application programming interfaces to post patient vitals directly into their EHR, according to the news release.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ehr#Telehealth#Epic#Ehr#Verona#Tytohome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InnovAge Makes Equity Investment In Jetdoc, Partnering To Develop PACE-Specific Telehealth And Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge") (Nasdaq: INNV) today announced that it has made an equity investment in telehealth platform Jetdoc, a telehealth and virtual urgent care app dedicated to connecting users with medical professionals in an effective way. InnovAge's investment comes amid continuing demand for virtual healthcare services across healthcare sectors. As of July 2021, telehealth utilization had stabilized at 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to McKinsey. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Advocacymhealthintelligence.com

Using Telehealth as a Platform to Tackle Social Barriers to Progress

Now health systems, community health organizations, non-profits and philanthropic groups are moving to address those gaps with programs that use telehealth to extend care to those who can’t access or afford it. They’re fueling a surge in connected health charities and projects targeting the social determinants of health. Among those...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

TytoCare Launches New Integration With Epic For Seamless Asynchronous Telehealth Exams

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, has expanded its integration within MyChart enabling frictionless asynchronous workflow. The integrated workflow enables health systems to easily access TytoCare-generated data in a patient's EHR (Electronic Health Record), clinicians to access TytoCare exam data directly within Epic, and seamless remote patient monitoring.
Healthdelawarepublic.org

Nemours survey supports continued use of telehealth

A new Nemours survey shows most parents are now more willing to use telehealth for their children’s doctor visits. Like many health care providers, Nemours vastly increased its use of telehealth during the COVID lockdowns. And in a survey conducted a year after the WHO declared a global pandemic, 61...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Expert Source Discusses Telehealth and Remote Team Work

As telehealth and remote work have become common during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows that it’s possible to build a cohesive, successful telehealth team when time is a critical factor and medical providers are working in separate locations. DocWire News spoke with Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist Linda Williams, MD,...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Cerner, Jvion partner to power social determinants of health insights in EHR

Cerner is teaming up with Jvion to integrate the artificial intelligence company's social determinants of health insights into its products. The partnership will provide Cerner's clients with an accurate way to identify and address social determinants and behavioral health risk factors. The insights will also offer context and clinical guidance to improve health outcomes, according to an Aug. 6 news release.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Study Finds Primary Care and General Clinician EHR Use Is More Time-Consuming Than Pediatrician EHR Use

An all-Epic study spanned 349 health systems, and found pediatricians receive considerably fewer messages regarding patients, prescriptions, team activities, and results. Pediatricians spend significantly less time actively using electronic health record (EHR) software than general medicine and family medicine clinicians, accordingto a study recently published in JAMA Network Open. Some...
Softwareptproductsonline.com

Practice EHR Is Now The ONE

Practice EHR, a provider of cloud-based healthcare solutions, reveals its new branding, including a redesigned logo and website. The company’s new brand identity – The ONE – represents that Practice EHR is the ideal solution, providing one seamless workflow for managing all major tasks in the medical practice. Practice EHR was designed and developed from the ground up to offer an integrated experience from patient check-in to check-out, billing to claim submission, and scheduling to follow up, according to a media release.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

HIMSSCast: The future of telehealth reimbursement

Limitations and uncertainty around telehealth reimbursement have always been an impediment to adoption. During the COVID-19 emergency, that burden was eased somewhat, but now the new normal is starting to take shape. What barriers still remain to telehealth reimbursement, and how might they be overcome? To answer that question, host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare Finance News Managing Editor Susan Morse welcome McKinsey & Company partners Oleg Bestsennyy and Gunjan Khanna.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Once a temporary convenience, telehealth is here to stay

Multifaceted networks supporting virtual medical visits hailed as a positive legacy of pandemic. Whether you call it telehealth, telemedicine, e-health, virtual or video visits, the electronic delivery of health care services is coming into its own. The coronavirus pandemic spurred federal, state and private insurance programs to offer more coverage...
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

Home Health Telehealth Utilization Likely to Remain Strong

The use of telehealth and remote patient monitoring technologies skyrocketed during the initial COVID-19 surges, then hit a plateau. But even with some degree of leveling off, telehealth use has still increased by more than 38 times since pre-pandemic baselines. Despite reimbursement roadblocks, home health providers have been among the...
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

EHR automation is helping reduce clinician burden

Regulatory demands, quality reporting requirements, and value-based bundled payments have prompted provider documentation initiatives to improve accuracy, yet these programs often exacerbate the already enormous administrative burden on physicians. To address both documentation accuracy and physician satisfaction, GBMC Healthcare implemented a clinical decision support documentation improvement program that uses artificial...
Cell PhonesFierceHealthcare

TytoCare teams up with Epic to integrate remote monitoring data into patients' records

As part of the digital health boom, healthcare providers want to better integrate data from devices and remote patient monitoring platforms into patients' health records. TytoCare, maker of an at-home medical exam and telehealth device kit, is stepping up its partnership with electronic health record giant Epic to enable providers to access device data directly within the EHR.
Cell Phonesbeckershospitalreview.com

Zoom launches new telehealth feature for greater accessibility

Patients with Apple devices can now join telehealth appointments in a HIPAA-compliant setting without downloading Zoom's app, the company said Aug. 9. The company has added an iOS mobile browser feature to its Zoom for Healthcare platform that allows Apple device users to securely join telehealth appointments directly from their mobile browser. Providers can send patients a Zoom meeting link that launches the meeting in a mobile browser once clicked.
ehrintelligence.com

Health Org Taps Epic Community Connect for EHR Interoperability

- Woman’s Hospital, a specialty healthcare organization focusing specifically on women’s healthcare, has entered contract negotiations with New Orleans-based LCMC Health to gain access to an EHR implementation through Epic’s Community Connect program for improved interoperability. Epic System’s Community Connect model is a cost-effective program that allows hospitals to connect...
Cell Phoneshealthleadersmedia.com

Zoom Launches Telehealth Mobile Browser

The new feature is designed for infrequent users of telehealth or people who may not be tech savvy, according to a post on Zoom's website. — Online video conferencing provider Zoomannounced this week that it is launching a mobile browser that will allow users to join secure telehealth appointments without downloading the app.
Cell Phonesimore.com

BlueJeans Telehealth gets Apple Health app integration

BlueJeans Telehealth now supports Apple's Health app. It means patients can now share health data from their iPhone with practitioners and healthcare providers. Verizon's BlueJeans Telehealth platform has today announced support for Apple Health, letting patients share health data with practitioners and healthcare providers. The company stated:. With the goal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy