Epic adds remote telehealth exams to EHR
Epic expanded the integration of TytoCare's portable patient examination device and virtual care offerings within its EHR system, the Verona, Wis.-based company said Aug. 9. With the new integration, all healthcare organizations that use both Epic and TytoCare can offer patients the ability to log into Epic's MyChart patient portal to access TytoCare's services. TytoCare is using application programming interfaces to post patient vitals directly into their EHR, according to the news release.www.beckershospitalreview.com
