2022 NFL Draft: Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller a menace at contact

By Jacob Schyvinck
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas A&M Aggies have a very talented roster heading into the 2021 season, and that includes a number of potential 2022 NFL Draft prospects. They have a stud on the offensive line in Kenyon Green (who will make the move to tackle in the fall), a versatile, explosive athlete in DeMarvin Leal, and a versatile playmaker in Ainias Smith. They also have a running back with big time potential as well in Isaiah Spiller.

