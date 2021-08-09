2022 NFL Draft: Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller a menace at contact

Isaiah Spiller is in the RB1 conversation in the 2022 NFL Draft but looks like a longshot to be a first-round pick. Though running backs are not viewed as the valuable offensive focal points they once were, they have continued to come off the board in the first round in recent years. With Travis Etienne and Najee Harris selected in the first 32 picks in 2021, the last seven drafts have now seen a running back taken in the first round after none heard their name called on day one in 2014.