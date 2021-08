Here we are folks, the day before the LA Rams must pare down their roster to 85 players (well, 86 as Max Pircher is exempted from filing a roster spot). While we do not know nearly enough to be pinpoint accurate in our projections as to who is at risk at this first off-ramp of being waived by the team, we do know that the LA Rams coaching staff is now at a point of deliberation. This is the first wave of cuts, which may seem like it would be the easiest to do.