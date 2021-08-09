Final report on York City surveillance proposal to be released Tuesday
A finalized study gauging the feasibility of a citywide surveillance network in York City will be released Tuesday after months of public input and preparation. The study will be made public Tuesday by the York County Economic Alliance, which is distributing the report on behalf of Better York. The nonprofit organization and main financial backer of the study hired local consultant Montez Parker to determine whether a widespread camera system in York is the right fit.www.yorkdispatch.com
