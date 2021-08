Two BCS students are wrapping up a unique paid internship opportunity that allows them to build skills for a future career as well as give back to our community. Anahy Felipe De La Cruz is in her fifth year at Buncombe County Early College. Sofia Szostczuk is a senior at Enka High School. These civic-minded students were selected as Bank of America (BofA) Student Leaders. They interned with the local nonprofit Serve to LEAD this summer, which has allowed them to cultivate their workforce and leadership skills. The program they focused on was the Early Learning Summer Academy, which helps students in grades K-4 avoid the summer slide and retain more of what they learned the previous year.