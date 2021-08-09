What to Know About Galangal, Ginger's Super-Spice Cousin That Helps Lower Inflammation
Similar to its sister spices ginger, cardamom, and turmeric, galangal offers a unique and healthy kick to any dish. If you've ever shopped for ginger root in the produce section of the grocery store, chances are you may have almost inadvertently grabbed a similar-looking spice called galangal root. While the two may appear uncannily similar, galangal has a very different flavor profile from ginger, so they're not often used interchangeably. But don't write off this new-to-you spice just yet. Galangal adds unique flavor and offers a variety of health benefits when used in certain dishes.www.realsimple.com
