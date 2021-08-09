Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What to Know About Galangal, Ginger's Super-Spice Cousin That Helps Lower Inflammation

By Emilia Benton
Real Simple
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimilar to its sister spices ginger, cardamom, and turmeric, galangal offers a unique and healthy kick to any dish. If you've ever shopped for ginger root in the produce section of the grocery store, chances are you may have almost inadvertently grabbed a similar-looking spice called galangal root. While the two may appear uncannily similar, galangal has a very different flavor profile from ginger, so they're not often used interchangeably. But don't write off this new-to-you spice just yet. Galangal adds unique flavor and offers a variety of health benefits when used in certain dishes.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Ginger S Super Spice#Rdn#Thai#Southeast Asian#Indonesian#Vietnamese#Galangal Benefits#Bz Nutrition#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Reduce Inflammation and Slow Aging, Experts Say

You might already be aware that a wide range of health problems—like arthritis and joint pain, cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease, and even acne—are linked with inflammation. To fight the condition, a team of scientists who specialize in aging say there's one particular ingredient that could be key to your diet, while it also works within the gut to promote healthy organ function for the longterm.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

Eating a Bar of Milk Chocolate at This Time Burns Fat and Lowers Blood Sugar, Study Suggests

After a certain age, keeping ourselves in good health seems to be a little bit harder. From rising blood sugar to a more-pronounced muffin top, sometimes it feels very doom and gloom. But a new study has some great news for post-menopausal women: Eating chocolate may help you burn fat and lower blood sugar. And no, not one square of dark chocolate like you normally read about, we’re talking an actual bar of creamy milk chocolate — if it’s eaten at the right time.
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
DietsPosted by
Woman's World

Burn Fat, Boost Your Thyroid, and Lower Blood Sugar With This Super Simple Eating Trick

Whether you’re trying to manage your blood sugar levels or lose a bit of weight, carbohydrates are often touted as the ultimate enemy. It’s no secret that carbs can make losing those extra inches around the middle harder, but it’s not as bad as it seems. The good news is, you may not have to forego your favorite foods after all. The key to losing weight, steadying blood sugar, and improving your thyroid health may actually be in carb cycling.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Little-Known Mineral Keeps Bones Strong, Controls Blood Sugar, and Lowers Diabetes Risk

A diet packed with vitamins and minerals is a major key to staying healthy, but most of us never think about an important nutrient called manganese. Benefits of manganese include improving bone health, reducing inflammation to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and balancing our blood sugar. Luckily, it’s found in many common foods and supplements that can do wonders for our body!
Medical & BiotechPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Inflammation Worsens as You Age, and What to Do About It

Inflammation isn't something that starts in mid- to later life, but it does tend to increase as we get older. And with it comes a higher risk for serious health conditions. The problem of age-related inflammation — sometimes called "inflammaging — can't be completely avoided. But with a little bit of work in the healthy lifestyle department, it can be managed.
DrinksMedical News Today

What to know about type 2 diabetes and alcohol

The relationship between type 2 diabetes and alcohol is complex. When people with this condition drink alcohol, it comes with risks. However, it does not mean people with type 2 diabetes cannot drink alcohol. The risks depend on how much alcohol a person consumes, as well as the type. Diabetes...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy