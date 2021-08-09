Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review: Aretha Franklin bio ‘Respect’ maybe too respectful

By MARK KENNEDY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzeWu_0bMZK9PV00
1 of 5

The tag line for the latest biopic about an American icon reads: “Find out what it means.” Good luck with that.

After more than two hours of the new messy Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” it’s not clear what it means, wasting a lot of superb screen talent in the slapdash process.

This time it’s Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul — a few months after Cynthia Erivo played Franklin in a National Geographic TV series — and you won’t be able to leave the theater without a lot of respect — yes, R-E-S-P-E-C-T — for Hudson’s abilities.

But a meandering, unfocused look at the first three decades of Franklin’s life will also leave you saying a little prayer for the filmmakers. After all, if you come for the queen, you best not miss. This is a miss.

Director Liesl Tommy, using a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson, offers a series of chronological vignettes to try to explain what fed Franklin, a preacher’s daughter from Detroit who would light up the world with her voice.

“Music will save your life,” is the Hallmark-like slogan used in the film — uttered by a soulful Tituss Burgess as the Rev. James Cleveland. But that’s not hefty enough to explain how a woman who endured rape, domestic violence, racism, misogyny, mental health challenges and addiction could go on to win 18 Grammys. Music will save your life? That may work for Nickelodeon. You need more here.

The script by Tracey Scott Wilson (“Fosse/Verdon”) is a collection of scenes that don’t add up to much, never really building and interrupted — by necessity, of course — with overly long music sequences. This film needed someone to sharpen and clarify. It needed what Franklin was, an ideal interpreter.

Even Tommy herself seems to get a little bored by the end when she starts fussing with black-and-white film and old lenses, recreating TV interviews and even mixing in real news footage from the ’60s. She even pops up in her own movie — as a fan seeking reassurance from Franklin — like a fangirl Alfred Hitchcock.

It’s telling that many of the smaller roles pop more than the main event. Mary J. Blige, as a tempestuous, table-tossing Dinah Washington, gives the film an electric kick and Audra McDonald as Franklin’s mother is precious and understated, every second of their screen time leaving you begging for more.

At 6, Franklin endured the separation of her mother — never explicitly said in the film because her dad was sleeping around — and then her mom’s death at 10. The film’s first half hour dwells on these twin calamities, featuring Skye Dakota Turner as a terrific young Aretha and Forest Whitaker as her father, a complex role that mixes warmth and anger but never quite illuminates.

Franklin, who died in 2018, was raped and impregnated as a pre-teen, hit by her father and then hit again by her first husband (a fabulous, equal parts smoldering and vicious, Marlon Wayans.) The queen was both a civil rights icon — standing with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr — and a diva-ish drunk who lashed out at friends. How much her abuse led to her addiction is only suggested.

Hudson isn’t afraid to get ugly at rock bottom, though maybe not as harrowing as Andra Day did as Lady Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” “Respect” doesn’t dwell in the darkest depths like that biopic of another troubled superstar singer.

This film, unsurprisingly, is strongest whenever the music takes over, especially when Hudson opens her mouth and musical sparks fly or when we’re shown Franklin feeling for her own sound, which we are reminded didn’t happen for several albums.

A sequence in an Alabama recording studio when she and her white band are creating “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)” is tense and excellent, as is when she stumbles into reworking Otis Redding’s “Respect” around a piano with her sisters in their pajamas.

The film ends with Franklin at 29 recording her landmark album “Amazing Grace,” and another 360-degree camera turn around her face. Alas, the film itself has grace but is not really amazing at all.

___

“Respect,” a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures release that’s in theaters starting Aug. 13, is rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material and smoking. Running time: 144 minutes. Two stars out of four.

___

MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

___

Online: https://www.unitedartistsreleasing.com/home

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Andra Day
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Dinah Washington
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bio#Domestic Violence#American#National Geographic Tv#Fosse Verdon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.
CelebritiesBillboard

Jennifer Hudson Demands 'Respect' on 'Late Show,' Talks Last Conversation With Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson hit The Late Show on Thursday night (August 12) to give host Stephen Colbert and house band leader Jon Batiste an Aretha Franklin singing clinic while revealing what the soul icon sang to her in their final conversation. JHud, who was hand-picked by Franklin to star in the new biopic Respect, also stuck around to burn down the stage with her fiery performance of the title track from the movie.
hiphollywood.com

Jennifer Hudson Shares Advice Aretha Franklin Gave Her

Jennifer Hudson opened up about one of her most challenging role to date … playing the legendary Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect. The Oscar-winning actress told HipHollywood naturally the pressure was on, but thankfully she had some advice from Franklin herself to carry her through. “Just trusting my own...
Detroit, MIKansas City Star

Jennifer Hudson tours Detroit, joins Aretha Franklin family for ‘Respect’ screening

DETROIT — Jennifer Hudson's busy Sunday in Detroit was part glitz, part grassroots flavor as she hit Aretha Franklin's hometown to promote the new Queen of Soul biopic. The Oscar-winning leading lady was the star of the red carpet at Emagine Royal Oak for a special evening screening of "Respect," where guests included Michigan dignitaries and folks close to the late singer.
Musicgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of “American Idol.” She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as entrepreneurship, over the last 17 years. Something that makes Hudson truly unique is that iconoclast Aretha Franklin chose Hudson to play her in “Respect,” the biopic of Franklin’s life that was released on August 13.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

INTERVIEW: Audra McDonald Explains What She Did To Connect To Aretha Franklin’s Mother In ‘Respect’

The Mother of Broadway is bringing her talents back to the big screen in a major way. Audra McDonald portrays Barbara Siggers Franklin, the mother of Aretha Franklin in the much anticipated biopic, RESPECT. The film follows the highs and lows of the legendary late singer’s life as she encroached upon the road to stardom that made her an international sensation.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Respect’: Aretha’s Music Carries This Biopic

I can’t say I envy the task of trying to bring Aretha Franklin — one of the most enduring artists of the 20th century (and beyond), with a voice so singular that most other singers have been wise enough to spare her the flattery of genuine imitation — to the big screen. And for the Queen of Soul herself to have picked Jennifer Hudson to play the part must, for Hudson, have been a daunting honor, second only to being asked to sing a tribute to Franklin at the icon’s 2018 funeral.  The Queen: Aretha Franklin Respect, in which Hudson stars, doesn’t...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Stars In “Respect” As Smokey Robinson

Known for his current role as Donald Winthrop, in season 3 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Lake Charles native Lodric Collins is headed for superstardom. Collins was born and raised in the Lake Area and can now be seen in the movie, Respect, as Smokey Robinson, alongside Academy Award winning singer/actress Jennifer Hudson. If you didn't know about him, you will! Truth is, Lodric Collins has an extensive acting resume' already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy