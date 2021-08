The actor Alan Cumming has woken up in the peaceful beauty of his home in the Catskill Mountains, New York state. The visiting deer he calls Fiona and Fabio haven’t tiptoed into sight yet, but there’s a hummingbird at his window. His calm, however, has been disturbed by a furore that has broken out 3,500 miles away. Across the pond, commentators have been up in arms about the overnight release of HBO’s animated satire The Prince, in which eight-year-old Prince George is portrayed as a spoilt snob, The Queen drops F-bombs, and Prince Philip is a sort of walking cadaver.