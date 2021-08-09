Mike Davis Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and training camp updates for Falcons RB

The latest edition of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL — is here. This week, Matt Karoly, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord are joined by Scott Bair, who is the Atlanta Falcons Digital Managing Editor. The four of them cover everything that has gone on during the first week of training camp — whose stock is up, whose stock is down, the unicorn that is Kyle Pitts, Kaleb McGary’s injury, and much more. The episode is available wherever you get your favorite podcasts. It’s also recently been added to our YouTube channel, which you can find below. Make sure to like and subscribe!