Mike Davis Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and training camp updates for Falcons RB
Mike Davis was one of the biggest waiver wire saviors of the 2020 Fantasy Football season after Christian McCaffrey spent the vast majority of the season on the shelf. Those savvy enough to scoop up Davis were treated to borderline RB1 production. Now, joining the Atlanta Falcons, Fantasy managers will have to ask themselves if they want to wager on a 28-year-old running back breaking out and continuing in that trajectory on an Atlanta team that has failed to produce consistent production from one back for a long time now.www.cbssports.com
