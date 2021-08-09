Jets' Ty Johnson: Falling behind in RB competition
Johnson is the No. 3 running back on the Jets' initial unofficial depth chart. Johnson is behind Tevin Coleman and La'Mical Perine but surprisingly ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Michael Carter. All indications out of camp suggest that Carter is impressing the coaching staff and likely will climb before long, so this is far from an ideal early placement for Johnson, who entered camp as part of an open competition for lead-back duties. There's still plenty of time for this order to get shaken up as the preseason unfolds.www.cbssports.com
