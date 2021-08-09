San Rafael Swell wants public input to shape future recreation

PRICE, Utah — Summit County residents recreate frequently in Central Utah. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold an online meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council on Aug. 10-11, 2021. The meeting will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 11.



The John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019 (Public Law 116-9) established the Council to provide advice and information for the BLM to consider in planning for and managing the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. The seven-member Council represents a wide range of interests including local government, recreational users, grazing allotment permittees, conservation organizations, expertise in historical uses of the recreation area, and Tribes. Advisory councils provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior on public land resource and management issues.



“The BLM looks forward to continuing our coordination with the advisory council,” said Lance Porter, Green River District Manager. “We have already learned a great deal about the recreation area by conducting resource inventories and speaking with our council members.”



Agenda topics will include an overview of special status species, visitor use patterns, campground implementation, virtual maps, land use plan amendments, land conveyances, and the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration parcel land exchange process. The agenda and meeting registration information are available on the Council webpage .



The public is welcome to attend the meeting and will be given an opportunity to address the Council each day. The scheduled times for the public to address the Council are Aug. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for an individual’s oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the Council may be sent via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov .

Amber Koski of the BLM said in a statement,”This year, we invite everyone to reimagine your public lands as we celebrate 75 years of the BLM’s stewardship and service to the American people. The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”

More information about the area can be found here.



For additional information about the upcoming meeting, please contact Lance Porter at (435) 781-4400 or email him. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

