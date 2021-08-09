Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, UT

San Rafael Swell wants public input to shape future recreation

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G19Vf_0bMZIjyi00

PRICE, Utah — Summit County residents recreate frequently in Central Utah. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold an online meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council on Aug. 10-11, 2021. The meeting will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 11.

The John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019 (Public Law 116-9) established the Council to provide advice and information for the BLM to consider in planning for and managing the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. The seven-member Council represents a wide range of interests including local government, recreational users, grazing allotment permittees, conservation organizations, expertise in historical uses of the recreation area, and Tribes. Advisory councils provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior on public land resource and management issues.

“The BLM looks forward to continuing our coordination with the advisory council,” said Lance Porter, Green River District Manager. “We have already learned a great deal about the recreation area by conducting resource inventories and speaking with our council members.”

Agenda topics will include an overview of special status species, visitor use patterns, campground implementation, virtual maps, land use plan amendments, land conveyances, and the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration parcel land exchange process. The agenda and meeting registration information are available on the Council webpage .

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and will be given an opportunity to address the Council each day. The scheduled times for the public to address the Council are Aug. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for an individual’s oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the Council may be sent via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov .

Amber Koski of the BLM said in a statement,”This year, we invite everyone to reimagine your public lands as we celebrate 75 years of the BLM’s stewardship and service to the American people. The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”

More information about the area can be found here.

For additional information about the upcoming meeting, please contact Lance Porter at (435) 781-4400 or email him. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green River, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Alaska State
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Rafael Swell#Public Land#Land Use#Blm#Tribes#Interior#American#Western#The Federal Relay Service#Frs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City wakes up to the continuing Parley’s Canyon Fire

PARK CITY, Utah. — With Summit County fire authorities reporting zero percent containment, thousands of Park City residents remained out of their homes Saturday night and were told to expect perhaps the same situation for Sunday night. A catalytic converter from a vehicle traveling east on I-80 was to blame for starting the wildfire which […]
Wasatch County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Jordanelle will remain closed on Monday

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Jordanelle State Park announced that it will remain closed to day-use water access through at least Monday, August 16. The park was closed on Sunday, August 14 so that fire crews could use the reservoir to help fight the Parley’s Canyon Fire. WATCH: ‘SuperScooper’ ✈️ planes are gathering water out of […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Parley’s Canyon Fire now 10% contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info announced on Sunday night that the Parley’s Canyon Fire is now 10 percent contained. “Crews on #ParleysCanyonFire made great progress today,” the agency said in a post. Moderate fire behavior was observed on Sunday. Several aircraft supported firefighters throughout the day. An infrared flight has been requested overnight […]
Posted by
TownLift

Salt Lake County Council overturns mask requirement for students

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday in a 6-3 party-line vote, the Salt Lake County Council overturned the mask requirement implemented this week for K-6 students by Salt Lake County Health Director Angela Dunn. Earlier this week, Dunn issued an “order of constraint” requiring children under the age of 12 to wear facemasks when school […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

New census data illustrates Utah’s growth

PARK CITY, Utah — The U.S. Census Bureau released the first local level results from the 2020 Census today. Since 2010, Utah’s total population has grown 18.4 percent. 3,271,616 people now reside in the state. The Bureau said that’s an increase of more than half a million people in the last decade. Infrastructure in Utah […]
Uintah, UTPosted by
TownLift

Good progress made on East Desolation Fire

UINTAH AND OURAY INDIAN RESERVATION, Utah — The East Desolation Fire in the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation in northeastern Utah is now 30 percent contained at a size of 350 acres. On Wednesday evening, the fire moved out of the canyons and east towards Moonwater Creek according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) […]
Uintah, UTPosted by
TownLift

East Desolation Fire grows to 250 acres

UINTAH AND OURAY INDIAN RESERVATION, Utah — The Bureau of Indian (BIA) Forestry and Wildland Fire agency based in the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation in northeastern Utah said the East Desolation Fire is currently 250 acres and “will likely increase.” The blaze is located near the Moonwater and Hill Creeks. The fire is believed […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

S.R. 248 construction schedule change

PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said that because of equipment issues, the construction schedule for S.R. 248 has shifted. Starting on Friday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 18 (with the exception of Saturday, August 14) crews will be working along S.R. 248 starting at 6 pm. They will be paving […]
WildlifePosted by
TownLift

DWR biologists discover new native snail species in the Uinta Mountains

UINTA MOUNTAINS — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) biologists recently discovered a new native snail species — the zoogenetes harpa snail, commonly known as the boreal top snail — in Dry Fork Canyon in the Uinta Mountains. About a month later after the find, they saw the same species in Big Brush Creek Canyon, […]
Carbon County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Lightning sparks 25 acre Cold Springs fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Lightning was the cause of the new Cold Springs Fire today shortly after noon near the Roan Cliffs. As of Tuesday night, the fire is 25 acres and 0 percent contained. However, Utah Fire Info said fire crews made formidable progress against the blaze. Moderate rain showers in the area also […]
Coalville, UTPosted by
TownLift

Coalville and Oakley election results

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — There were other primary elections finishing up in Summit County on Tuesday. In a primary with over 40 percent voter turnout (336 ballots/835 registered voters), Mark Marsh and Lynn Wood were neck and neck in the Coalville Mayor’s race. Marsh is 27 votes ahead, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night. […]
PoliticsPosted by
TownLift

Trail closures at Lake Blanche starting this week

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — The U.S. Forest Service announced that trail crews will be performing maintenance on the Lake Blanche trail starting on Wednesday, August 11. They will be working on the talus field and trail just before the lake. “Due to the steep slope and potential rolling rocks, they will need to do temporary […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy