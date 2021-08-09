PM Update: Flooding rains falling north and east of D.C.; more storms possible on a hot and humid Tuesday

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Do not stay in areas subject to flooding when water begins rising. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hanover; Henrico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Hanover County in central Virginia Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 842 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tuckahoe, Laurel, Wyndham, Glen Allen, Short Pump, Elmont and Longdale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED