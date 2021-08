Starting Tuesday, wearing masks while in public indoor settings will be required regardless of vaccination status in seven Bay Area counties. In a joint statement today, the public health officers for the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma and for the City of Berkeley issued the indoor masking mandate. The fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant is not only infecting many unvaccinated people, but also a small percentage of vaccinated people who, despite having strong protection against serious illness, could unwittingly spread the virus to others, the health officers said.