Review: Crying in H Mart (a memoir) by Michelle Zauner

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally written as an essay after her mother’s untimely passing, this memoir tells the author’s struggle with her half-Korean identity while growing up in a small town in Oregon. Just as she began to discover herself as an adult in her twenties, she lost her strongest connection to being Korean when her mother died a few short months after being diagnosed with a late-stage cancer that runs in her mother’s family.

