Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $14.9 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share. The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $181.4...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Esco Technologies Inc#Smart Meters#Louis Esco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Freightcar America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. The rail car maker posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period. Freightcar America shares have more than doubled...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $247.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.59 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofFLR stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Lifeway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 million. The Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period. Lifeway shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CSIQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss per share of 31 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Total Revenues. This solar cell manufacturer’s total revenues of $1,429.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE UNM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 1,040,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy