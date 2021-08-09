VR-Enabled Concert Experiences
AmazeVR, a company specializing in creating music-related virtual reality experiences, has announced that they will be working with popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion to develop an immersive theatrical event. According to the company, fans will be able to participate in the event by either visiting select theatres, which will be set up with haptic motion chairs, or by joining a new "music metaverse service" where they can use their at-home VR headsets.www.trendhunter.com
