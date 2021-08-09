VR-Enabled Concert Experiences

If there is any question about the growing popularity of “live looping”, just look at the abundance of pedal-based loopers that have hit the market and gained popularity in the last 10 years, not to mention the number of social media stars who have built their brands on their solo live looping performances.Back in the day when I started doing solo bass looping (I’m not THAT old, it was just the late 90’s), there wasn’t much variety. I remember my first Line 6 DL4 (the Green Monster), which was quite rudimentary in terms of its looping capabilities but got me hooked on looping both as a practice tool and as a legitimate performance apparatus. In the years since, I’ve moved on to newer, more powerful loopers, I’m always happy to see the newest loop pedal hit the market, each with more power, fidelity, and a different set of bells and whistles than the last.