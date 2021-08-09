Museum of Tolerance Reopens Thursday

After almost 17 months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum reopens its doors Friday, Aug. 6, with new visitation guidelines and days and hours of operation and the in-gallery exhibition “Food for the People: Eating & Activism in Greater Washington.” The museum will welcome visitors from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Saturday, for self-guided tours only, and reservations are requested for groups larger than six. Based on current recommendations from public health officials, museum staff and all visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors, and persons who are not feeling well should stay home. More details are available at https://anacostia.si.edu/Visit/VisitingTips.