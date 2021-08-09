Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Museum of Tolerance Reopens Thursday

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 7 days ago

The Simon Wiesenthal Center/Museum of Tolerance announced Monday it will reopen this week for the first time since the pandemic began. On Thursday, the museum will open its doors for three days a week, including Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Wiesenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Wiesenthal Center#Museumoftolerence Com#The Museum Of Tolerance#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Related
Columbus, GAWTVM

National Infantry Museum to reopen on weekends

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has been closed to the public for 16 months. But the public will once again be able to visit on weekends. Starting August 7, with the support of the Maneuver Center of Excellence leadership, the NIM will be open to the public.
WCTV

Jack Hadley Black History Museum reopens to public

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - After closing its doors due to the pandemic, the Jack Hadley Black History museum has reopened to the public. Founder Jack Hadley celebrated the re-opening on Tuesday announcing several new exhibits for visitors. The museum is already home to thousands of artifacts, but Hadley said during the closure people donate more items and pictures, which are now on display.
Smithsonian

Anacostia Community Museum Reopens Aug. 6

After almost 17 months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum reopens its doors Friday, Aug. 6, with new visitation guidelines and days and hours of operation and the in-gallery exhibition “Food for the People: Eating & Activism in Greater Washington.” The museum will welcome visitors from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Saturday, for self-guided tours only, and reservations are requested for groups larger than six. Based on current recommendations from public health officials, museum staff and all visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors, and persons who are not feeling well should stay home. More details are available at https://anacostia.si.edu/Visit/VisitingTips.
koxe.com

Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center Open House Thursday, August 12th

The Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center will host an open house on Thursday, August 12th from 4-6 PM to showcase the newly renovated Visitor Center inside the museum. The public is encouraged to attend and meet the Visitor Center staff, explore the recently installed digital itinerary visitor kiosk, see the newly published Brownwood visitor guide, and enjoy updates to the facility. Refreshments will be served during the event.
FingerLakes1

Harriet Tubman museum reopens for outdoor tours only

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park is open for outdoor tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors can walk the grounds and see Tubman’s home then stop by the visitor center located on the property. Visitors are required to wear masks and provide their contact information....
GW Hatchet

Textile Museum to reopen for in-person visits next week

The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum will reopen to the public Wednesday for the first time since closing amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last March. The museum’s galleries will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week with no reservations...
The Dalles, ORgorgenewscenter.com

Wonderworks Children’s Museum is reopening!

After 16 months of limited operations, Wonderworks Children’s Museum in The Dalles is reopening on Friday, August 13th at 8am. We have refreshed the space and are ready for children to explore and play!. Open 6 days a week! Monday – Saturday from 8-Noon and 1-5pm. Closed for cleaning and...
sierranewsonline.com

Sierra Mono Museum Celebrates Reopening with Cultural Day, Sat. Aug. 7

Oakhurst – Since its inception in 1961 as a repository of the history of the Mono people, the Sierra Mono Museum has undergone many changes. The most visible of those changes is a renovation of the historical building set on a rise above the roundabout that converges at Road 274, Road 225 and Road 228 in North Fork.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Johnson Museum reopening for first time since March 2020

ITHACA, N.Y.—Cornell University’s Johnson Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Thursday, Aug. 26, approximately 17 months after initially closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The college made the announcement this week. Masks will be required for entry, and capacity will be limited to ensure that density considerations...
WLUC

U.P. Children’s Museum continues Second Thursday Fun virtually

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mr. Jim, the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum education coordinator, says even throughout the pandemic, he has been trying to make sure kids stay creative and have the opportunity to do so. He explained Thursday’s virtual event is free. Parents must pre-register their kids and then get...
Posted by
CBS New York

New York Transit Museum Reopens In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Transit Museum reopened Saturday. The museum in downtown Brooklyn has been closed for over a year because of the pandemic. Advanced tickets and masks are required to get in. New health and safety procedures are also in place. For more information, visit nytransitmuseum.org.
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Latino Art Museum in Pomona reopens with tribute to founder

When the Latino Art Museum in downtown Pomona opens its doors this weekend for the first since March 2020, it will do so without its longtime founder. Celebrating its 20th anniversary and grand reopening, the museum will host a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 281 S. Thomas St. Live art, musical performances, and an auction fundraiser will be part of the festivities.
b105country.com

Duluth Children’s Museum Reopens This Weekend At New Location

It has been 2 long years but the time has finally come, The Duluth Children's Museum will finally be opening their doors at their new location at 2125 West Superior Street in Duluth. It used to be known as Randy's Restaurant. They will be hosting an Opening Celebration on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

CU Art Museum to reopen Aug. 17 with new shows, artist-in-residence

Banner image: Works from the exhibition Tim Whiten: Tools of Conveyance at the CU Art Museum. (Credit: CU Boulder) Art lovers rejoice! The CU Art Museum is reopening on Aug. 17, 2021, after being closed to the public for the past 17 months, with three new shows on view as well as a visiting artist-in-residence this fall.
Kansas Statek-state.edu

Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art reopening on Aug. 24

MANHATTAN — Starting Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University will offer two ways to enjoy its exhibitions and programming: online and in person. The museum plans to reopen its doors and resume its regular operating hours on Aug. 24 but will continue...
Daily Lobo

UNM Art Museum eagerly anticipates late-August reopening

Creativity is in the air as the University of New Mexico Art Museum looks forward to reopening on Aug. 31 after an 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum staff are currently working on preparations to ensure that they are ready to welcome back visitors shortly after school starts.
Posted by
KFI AM 640

Hollywood Museum to Reopen with ‘Back to the Future,' Other Exhibits

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - The Hollywood Museum, home to thousands of props, costumes and set pieces from the worlds of movies, television and music, will reopen to the public today. “We are so happy to be able to once again welcome our fans, post pandemic, from the U.S. and all over the world back to The Hollywood Museum,'' said Donelle Dadigan, founder and president of the museum, which is housed in the Max Factor Building on Highland Avenue south of Hollywood Boulevard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy