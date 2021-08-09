Cancel
Catherine Zeta-Jones to Play Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Series

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Tim Burton's new live-action Netflix series based on The Addams Family, Collider has learned. Created by Smallville duo Al Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as showrunners, Wednesday is a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore.

