Developer GUST and publisher Koei Tecmo have unveiled today new information about their upcoming Blue Reflection sequel, Blue Reflection: Second Light. Second Light will have players venturing out across a strange land known as the Heartscape throughout their journey. Mysterious and wonderful, the Heartscape allows players to procure items for cooking and crafting. Players will also be able to discover shards scattered about the Heartscape, which contain fragmented memories of those currently stuck there. Unfortunately, the Heartscape isn’t exactly safe—monsters frequently roam about, meaning that fighting for survival is necessary.