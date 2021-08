Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson is back in the starting lineup for the Field of Dreams game on Thursday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the New York Yankees. Anderson is back in action after getting a breather on Wednesday. He is replacing Leury Garcia at shortstop Thursday and hitting leadoff as the White Sox square off with the Yankees in Iowa. Cesar Hernandez is hitting second after filling in at the top of the order on Wednesday. Andrew Vaughn is hitting sixth after hitting second.