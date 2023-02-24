Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

Though the pandemic caused the 2020 Olympics to get pushed back a year, the break in Biles' training schedule allowed the pair to get closer. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything," Owens explained. "So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful."
The gymnast is seemingly as fearless when it comes to dating as she is on the mat. “He would say I slid into his DMs," she told the Wall Street Journal in July 2021. "I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi. And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”
"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," he wrote in July 2021. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby."
"Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA," she wrote via Instagram in August 2021 after winning her seventh Olympic medal. "I’ll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I’m truly grateful."
Comments / 0