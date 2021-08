The good news keeps rolling in for Rutgers offensive line coach Andrew Aurich as the sixth big with good size and agility has elected to join the program this cycle. He hails from Imhotep Charter, one of the most talented programs in the Northeast, and could be the start of a pipeline from Rutgers to the Philadelphia-based school. His name is Emir Stinette and he projects to the strong side of the offensive line after pledging to Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano on Sunday night.